Former President Donald Trump called out current President Joe Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal while providing live commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight, Saturday night. The fight was held on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Before the start of the main event, Trump spoke about “some very bad decisions,” and the bombing that led to the deaths of 60 Afghans, and 13 U.S. service members who were killed at the Kabul airport, last month. After the bombing, the U.S. conducted a drone strike in retaliation, which murdered 10 civilians in Kabul, including seven children, according to a new investigation from the New York Times.



Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

“Well, as a country—the United States—this is certainly one of the most important days. We had a very bad week because of some very bad decisions that were made,” Trump said ahead of the main fight. “It made it even more somber than it should normally be. I will tell you, we love our country and we’re going to do great things for our country, and our country is going to come back. We should’ve never allowed to happen what happened in Afghanistan with 13 great warriors and many people injured and many people killed in this final few days and it was just a shame. But we’re a great country and we’re going to make a comeback like nobody has ever seen before.”

[Via]