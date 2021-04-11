Donald Trump Calls Mitch McConnell A "Dumb Son Of A B*tch" In Speech To Republican Donors

Former President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch," ahead of a Republican National Committee donor retreat Saturday. He also criticized McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for resigning in wake of the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump reportedly began going off-script at some point during his 50-minute speech. He also railed against Mike Pence, saying that he was “disappointed” in the former Vice President for not backing his claims of voter fraud from the 2020 Presidential Election.



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“Saturday’s speech will be welcomed words to the Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said, according to Politico. “Palm Beach is the new political power center, and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger.”

McConnell has yet to comment on the harsh words from the former President.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Sen. Marco Rubio were all also present at the fundraising event.

Saturday was not the first time Trump had publically called out McConnell. Back in February, Trump released a statement, in which he referred to the Republican Senator as “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

