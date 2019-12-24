It's Christmas, which means Home Alone and its sequel are getting streamed more than ever. The Macaulay Culkin led film is a staple from the 90s and is still a favourite for many. President Donald Trump recently hopped on a video conference call with U.S. troops and was asked if Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was his favourite holiday movie, where the President boasted about his cameo.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Well I’m in Home Alone 2,’ he told the troops, as per Deadline. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it. ”

He added how the film pulled in $365 million. “And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success."

