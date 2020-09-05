President Donald Trump has ordered the stoppage of racial sensitivity training for federal agencies, calling it "divisive, anti-American propaganda." A memo sent to government agencies says to identify any spending related to the training.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"All agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on 'critical race theory,' 'white privilege,' or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil," the memo says.

It continues: "according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that 'virtually all White people contribute to racism' or where they are required to say that they 'benefit from racism'."

The memo was sent from the Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought. He did not specify which sensitivity trainings specifically prompted the decision.

Chris Rufo, a research fellow for the Discovery Institute, a conservative think-tank, says the US Department of Treasury has hired trainers in question.

The 2020 Presidential Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Make sure you are registered to vote.

[Via]