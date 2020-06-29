What has been a controversial (and possibly criminal) Presidential run for Donald Trump has just added another layer of drama as it has been reported that a warrant has been issued for his arrest in Iran for the drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.

Throughout his first term as the leader of the free world, Donald Trump has damaged the country's relationship with multiple other nations, nearly starting World War 3 earlier this year with Iran. Following the drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, it is being reported that an arrest warrant is officially out for Trump in Iran.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to CNN, Trump is one of thirty-six people that has been hit with an arrest warrant today in connection to the killing of Soleimani, but he is at the top of the country's list once his term ends.

Tehran attorney general Ali Alqasi Mehr reportedly claimed that the President could be prosecuted as soon as his term ends.

Soleimani's death has been viewed as an assassination after he was killed at the Baghdad International Airport in January. He was among six people that died in the drone attack.

We will keep you updated with any news regarding the arrest warrant placed for Donald Trump.

