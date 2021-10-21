Former President Donald Trump has officially announced the upcoming launch of his new social media platform, called TRUTH Social.

Over the years, one of Trump's main points of contention with the media has been the "fake news" and misinformation being spread on sites like Facebook and Twitter. While much of that misinformation actually comes from his own base, Trump is attempting to "stand up to the tyranny of big tech" with the launch of TRUTH, which is expected to arrive in February 2022. The app is officially available for pre-order.



Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

Trump was personally banned from Twitter and suspected from Facebook after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6. There was pressure to axe him from the platforms for sharing incredibly dangerous messages with the public, including some tweets about COVID-19 being far "less lethal" than the common flu.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced," wrote Trump in a new press release. "Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"



James Devaney/Getty Images

TRUTH Social is also set to include an on-demand video service that features "non-woke" entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more.

