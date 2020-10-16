The second presidential debate may have been canceled after President Donald Trump revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but that doesn't mean that former Vice President Joe Biden isn't ready to address the public. On Thursday (October 15) evening, Joe Biden and Donald Trump competed in dueling town halls as Biden's aired on ABC and Trump's on NBC. Both presidential candidates answered questions from the public on issues regarding the economy, COVID-19, the Supreme Court, voter fraud, QAnon, and much more.



Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Trump was asked about the conspiracy QAnon movement that has been banned from various social media networks for harassment and false news. "What I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia. And I agree with that. I mean I do agree with that," Trump said during his town hall. The moderator responded, "But there's not a satanic pedophile ring."

"I have no idea. I know nothing about them," Trump replied. The moderator was confused and said, "You don't know that?" Trump answered, "No, I don't know that, and neither do you know that." As Trump was criticized for often coming across as evasive, Biden answered questions as best as he could, but the former vice president was chastised on social media by some for often sounding as if he was rambling rather than being direct.

During each town hall, politic pundits stormed the internet as they've fact-checked both Trump and Biden's remarks. Check out the town halls below.

[via][via][via]