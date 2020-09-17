In an exclusive interview with The Guardian published earlier this morning, former model Amy Dorris came forward today to accuse Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 US Open.

Dorris claimed that she attended the tournament with her then-boyfriend, who was a friend of Trump's. Despite her boyfriend's presence, Trump was reportedly aggressive with his advances.

"He came on very strong right away,” she recalled. “It seemed typical of a certain guy, people who just feel like they’re entitled to do what they want … even though I was there with my boyfriend.”

She alleged that Trump waited for her outside of a bathroom, where he cornered her and forced himself on her.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off," she told The Guardian. "And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything."

Dorris claims that Trump was so unwavering in his assault that she had to "[push his tongue out] with my teeth."

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Chillingly, Trump moved on like nothing had happened. The model recalled feeling trapped, having been far from home with no money with her boyfriend, who took her to numerous other events during the same time frame that were also attended by Trump.

According to The Guardian, Trump "continued to pursue her despite her firm rejection of his advances."

Dorris' story was corroborated by a therapist, friends, and relatives that she spoke to immediately following the alleged incident. Trump's legal representatives categorically denied any wrongdoing and insinuated that the timing of the allegations so close to the November election suggested that it was politically motivated character assassination.