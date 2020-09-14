Before the end of this year, we'll be relegated to watch two old men argue about their different visions regarding the future of the United States of America. The election is nearing and, if you haven't registered to vote yet, you should do so right now.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be going head-to-head in November as one of the two will become the next president of the United States. Right now, Biden is looking set to assume office in the White House but Trump is trying to find ways to keep himself in there for another four years. With the debates nearing, Joe Rogan offered his services to moderate the conversation between the Republican and Democratic elected leaders and Trump has accepted his bid.

MMA fighter Tim Kennedy asked his followers about the offer that Joe Rogan made on their podcast, throwing his name in there to possibly moderate the upcoming debate between Trump and Biden. Trump actually weighed in on the matter, stating that he's down for it to happen.

On his wildly-successful podcast, Joe Rogan often dives into the world of politics. The proposed debate would be four-hours-long and feature no live audience, which is a setting Rogan is already comfortable with. On the podcast episode with Kennedy, he said: "First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us, and you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours. If they wanted to do that – they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate – I would 100% do it."

It's not too surprising that Trump would accept, given the fact that Rogan took a subtle dig at Biden in the same podcast.

"But I don’t think that Biden can handle it," said Rogan. "I think Biden is like, I think he’s, I mean people get mad at me for saying this, I think there’s something wrong and I don’t think there’s something wrong, because I’m guessing, or because I’m pro-Trump. I’ve seen him fall apart."

Do you think Rogan will make a good moderator in the Presidential Debate?

