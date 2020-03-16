As many of us slept through the night on Saturday, March 14, Donald Glover, artistically known as Childish Gambino, decided to shake things up and release a surprise album via live-stream. The project featured appearances from Ariana Grande, SZA, 21 Savage and more. If you were lucky enough to hear it, you can consider yourself one of the fortunate ones because, as per several sources, it has now been removed from the internet.

After hearing that the recording artist had dropped a new pack of music, fans everywhere rushed to see what they had been missing from Childish Gambino but, unfortunately, many of us were too late. The twelve-track album had been available for public consumption for approximately twelve hours but, after that time period had closed, new Donald Glover was nowhere to be found. Perhaps that was a teaser before the acclaimed musician releases it for the world to hear on streaming services.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

If you listened to the package, titled Donald Glover Presents, let us know what you thought of it. Are you hoping it becomes available on streaming services or was this one-off good enough for you?

In addition to new music from Donald Glover, Lil Uzi Vert has been going crazy as of late, releasing vibes for all of his fans to enjoy in Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2. Don't fret if you didn't get the chance to hear that Gambino joint. There's tons of other stuff out there.

