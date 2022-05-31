Over this past weekend, Star Wars fans from all over the world flocked to Anaheim, California, where they attended a four-day convention full of updates on their favourite film franchise and its countless spinoff series'. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was pressed specifically about a project with Donald Glover that was teased a few years back.

If you're not familiar, the rapper/actor portrayed a younger version of Lando Calrissian (originally played by Billy Dee Williams) in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, and not long after his beloved take on the character made its debut, it was reported that an original series called Lando was in development from Dear White People writer-director Justin Simien.

"You need to ask Donald," Kennedy said of the Disney+ show's status. "He's the one that holds all the cards here. But there's no movement. I will say that honestly. But it's not for lack of trying. It's just that he's a very busy guy."

The Lucasfilm's head pointed out that Glover is working on another series at the moment – likely his Mr. & Mrs. Smith project in collaboration with Amazon Prime – and after he wraps up that and one other thing, "he'll come [Disney's] way. So, patiently waiting."

As Complex notes, the Camp hitmaker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a few months back, when the host asked about the 38-year-old's continued involvement in the Star Wars world, even bringing up him reprising the role of Lando. "Am I?" Glover answered.

"I have a lot of things. I like to blossom then go away. Right now is definitely the start of another one of those. I have like a ton of stuff I've been working on, but I just want it all to come out at the same time, so I feel like that's what's important."

