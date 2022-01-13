Donald Glover shared a message for his haters on Twitter, Wednesday, asking them to come at him directly if they're going to "talk shit" about him. Glover's tweet comes ahead of the premiere of the third season of his Emmy-award-winning series, Atlanta.

"please @ me this year if u talk shit on me," Glover tweeted.



On Thursday, Glover and FX released a new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated return of Atlanta. The video shows Earn, Paper Boi, Van, and Darius "shillin'" European products while a cover of OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean" plays in the background. The new season will follow the crew as they embark on a European tour.

Back in May, Glover wrote on Twitter that cancel culture has resulted in a situation where TV and film have both become boring.

“Saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film),” he tweeted at the time. “we’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled. So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know they’re not that good).”

Check out Glover's new tweet below.

