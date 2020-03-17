It's been hard for a lot of us to accept that we have to remain at home to practice our social distancing, however, as time goes on, we've been finding new ways to enjoy our time. Starting April 1st, Community will be returning to Netflix. The cult-show which first aired in 2009, spent a brief time at Netflix before it was moved to Hulu in its six-season entirety. Now, us binge-watchers are being blessed by the show's return to Netflix.

Community aired for 5 seasons on NBC before being canceled. It was then picked up by Yahoo for a sixth and final season. The show was most known for featuring a young Donald Glover and kick-starting his now illustrious career. In addition to Glover, the show features a star-studded cast including Joel McHale, Allision Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, and Jim Rash.

The show follows an eclectic study group as they navigate through Greendale Community College for several semesters. The characters all have their quirks and are unbelievably funny in group and individual storylines.

When asked about a possible reunion for a movie, Community alumni, Allison Brie stated that she thinks it would be very fun to do. She even name-dropped Netflix as a suitable home for it. It is possible that a resurgence of the fandom will bring the cast together one more time.

Are you guys excited about Community coming to Netflix? Will it make up for the lack of sports?