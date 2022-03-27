Donald Glover says that Ryan Gosling nearly appeared in the third season of Atlanta, following the premiere of episode one, earlier this week. Glover discussed the missed opportunity during an interview with People at the season 3 premiere.

“He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out,” Glover told the publication. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Glover added that he and Gosling "talked on the phone" and "were going to do it," but an unexpected conflict came up.

Glover didn’t detail what role Gosling would've had, but the Oscar-nominated actor has discussed the idea of working on Atlanta in the past. Back in 2017, Gosling revealed his interest in the show during an interview with Metro.

“I don’t know if there’s a place for me on the show Atlanta, but I’m a big fan of that show,” he said at the time.

Gosling isn't the only high-profile actor who wasn't able to appear in Atlanta. Glover also recently admitted that he wanted Jaden Smith to appear in the series.

New episodes of Atlanta will be available to stream on Hulu.

