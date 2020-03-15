In the early hours of Sunday morning, Childish Gambino decided to surprise fans and mysteriously release a new album on his website DonaldGloverPresents.com. The 12-song album is presented as one long stream on the site, with features from SZA, 21 Savage, and Ariana Grande. However, after a closer listen, fans noticed that theres another appearance from one of Donald’s son’s on the outro record “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence).”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

Although its unclear which of his two sons it is, Glover can be heard asking him, “What do you love?” and his son responds, “I love.” Glover continues, “Who do you love? / Me?” To which his son answers, “Yeah.” “Any one else?” Glover asks. “Mom and Hulalo. And Santa / And I Love-and I love Roland / And I love myself,” his son says. His son then asks Donald “Do you love yourself?” to which Glover responds “I do love myself.”

Gambino’s girlfriend gave birth to their first son Legend in 2017, whom I'm guessing is on the album, and their second son in 2018. The younger child’s name has yet to be disclosed.

You can listen to the song with his son featured right here and stream the full album here.

