Well here’s some good news for fans of the hit-series Atlanta. There’s reportedly at least two more seasons on the way. It was announced today that FX has renewed the 4th season of Donald Glover’s hit series before season 3 has even started production. FX made the announcement today at the Television Critics Association summer press tour reports Variety.

“What more can be said about ‘Atlanta’ than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.

Given that production for Season 3 hasn't even started yet, it’s likely fans can expect to see that air on TV either later this year or early 2020. We can presume season 4 won’t come for another couple more years, but it’s nice to know it’s not ending any time soon.

As of today, Atlanta has won five Emmys out of 22 nominations over two seasons thus far, but more could easily be on the way. We’ll continue to keep you posted with more information moving forward.

