Donald Glover recently returned to Twitter and other social media after an extended hiatus on the app. The multi-hyphenate seems to purely have his television gloves on, returning to the platforms to share development updates on the third season of his Emmy-winning series Atlanta. He set Twitter ablaze on Tuesday morning (May 11) after he allegedly suggested "cancel culture" was responsible for boring films and TV.

He started the late-night thread by explaining he saw people on the site having a discussion about being tired of "reviewing boring stuff (tv & film)." He continued, "We're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting canceled."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good)," he finished in the final tweet. While it seems like the widespread understanding of his claims was in regards to movies and TV shows being canceled, some believe he was speaking about cancel culture.

One user pointed out, "Donald Glover is talking about shows literally getting canceled off the air and off networks. Not canceled by media and society. Please use your brains."

On the flip side, some users believe the Grammy winner was in fact talking about cancel culture. "I agree. Donald chose his words very carefully but he 100% is talking about cancel culture. And the cancel culture brigade dropped on him. Poetic really," penned another user in response to someone suggesting the same thing.

Either way, the debate over what the Atlanta star actually meant sparked hot debate on the platform about how authentic "cancel culture" really is. What's your take? Let us know down in the comments.