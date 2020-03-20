Donald Glover does not move like most other artists. The multi-talented man does things by his own accord. He is a creative in all senses of the word, coming up with the most intricate releases in his head and carrying them out to fruition every single time. It's been a while since we've heard new music from the artist known as Childish Gambino but, this weekend, things appeared to be promising for his fans as he debuted a stream of new vibes featuring Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, SZA, and more. Shortly after the mysterious project premiered, it was taken off the internet. Now, a countdown exists on his website, which has followers of the star hoping an official release is on the horizon.



Eagle-eyed fans of Donald Glover noticed that a new website had gone live with a countdown actively timing the release of something. Given the URL, it would be safe to assume that the musical body of work titled Donald Glover Presents would be on the way. However, we've been let down by things like this in the past so we're not going to get ahead of ourselves like that.

Set to culminate on Sunday morning, Donald Glover is coming through with something. Your guess is as good as mine as to what's on the horizon though.

