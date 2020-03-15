We're not quite sure what's going, but we have no complaints.

While most of us slept, Donald Glover decided to casually drop off a pack of new music for our pleasure. This time around, the hyphenate circumvented streaming platforms and invites fans to tune in via www.donaldgloverpresents.com for the listening experience which features nothing but tunes and simple artwork that feels all too real at a time like this.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's certainly a bright spot for Glover fans who most recently contended with news that season 3 of FX's Atlanta would be delayed due to coronavirus concerns. Season 3 was originally scheduled for s January 2021 release.

Previously the network's chairman, John Landgraf, revealed that Glover had committed to at least two more seasons for the show with ten episodes planned for season 3 and eight episodes for season 4.

"He came back to us recently, because things went so well in the writers' room, and asked if we’d support 10 episodes,” Landgraf said. “They’re going to shoot them all in sequence. A good chunk of it shoots outside the United States, which is fascinating to me."

As to whether Glover will keep things going past the next 18 episodes, Landgraf adds “up to him.”

He adds: "To be clear, as long as Donald wants to make ‘Atlanta,’ I’m down for making for ‘Atlanta,’ but it’s his choice.”