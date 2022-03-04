It remains one of his most celebrated projects that earned him several Grammy Award nominations and one win, and Donald Glover is now admitting that Awaken, My Love! was birthed out of pettiness. The Childish Gambino hitmaker is an elusive figure in the industry but sat down for an interview with The Shop, and during the compelling conversation, Glover spoke about his third studio album and how it came to be.

“Did you ever tap into something that you feel is kinda bad to, like...it’s in you to win,” Glover said with a smile.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

"Because I struggle with that. I am naturally, like, petty. Like, extremely petty. Awaken, My Love! was literally because somebody was like, ‘Oh, he can’t make a hit.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, not only will I make a hit, I won’t make a video for it.’" It wasn't specified if this was a person who attempted to thwart Glover's talents or an overall response from music fans, but either way, it propelled him to create an incredible piece of work which included his fan favorite, "Redbone."

“It makes you stronger, but I also know it’s dark," he added. "It’s not something that you should be...it’s not something that it should be [what motivates you], ’cause it’s bad.” Revisit Awaken, My Love! and check out the clip from The Shop below.