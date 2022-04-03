Donald Glover wants his haters to tag him when they criticize him.
Donald Glover wants anyone with criticism for the new season of Atlanta to tag him in their posts. The Emmy Award-winning actor called out his haters in a post on Twitter, earlier this week.
"i see yall talkin on me. and i said it already: @ me," Glover wrote. "if its a true critique, i need dat receipt. be brave wicha blue check. looking forward to yall being mad @ me next week."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
It's not the first time Glover has gotten upset at those criticizing his work online. Back in January, he appeared to have a feeling that not everyone would appreciate the new season of his critically acclaimed series.
“Please @ me this year if u talk shit on me,” he wrote at the time.
In response to his new post, plenty of fans shared criticism of the show in his replies.
"This last ep was a little too 'in your face' about the racism lessons it tried to teach," one fan replied. "More subtle ways like earlier seasons would be cool. 'Season 1 was better' in the description aint gunna help you tho."
Check out Glover's tweet below, as well as more responses.
