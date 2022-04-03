Donald Glover wants anyone with criticism for the new season of Atlanta to tag him in their posts. The Emmy Award-winning actor called out his haters in a post on Twitter, earlier this week.

"i see yall talkin on me. and i said it already: @ me," Glover wrote. "if its a true critique, i need dat receipt. be brave wicha blue check. looking forward to yall being mad @ me next week."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It's not the first time Glover has gotten upset at those criticizing his work online. Back in January, he appeared to have a feeling that not everyone would appreciate the new season of his critically acclaimed series.

“Please @ me this year if u talk shit on me,” he wrote at the time.

In response to his new post, plenty of fans shared criticism of the show in his replies.

"This last ep was a little too 'in your face' about the racism lessons it tried to teach," one fan replied. "More subtle ways like earlier seasons would be cool. 'Season 1 was better' in the description aint gunna help you tho."

Check out Glover's tweet below, as well as more responses.

[Via]