Last night was the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, an annual museum fundraiser. This year's soiree was sponsored by Gucci and attended by many stars from across the arts. Bringing in all these A-listers turned out to be a smart move because the event reportedly raised over $4.6 million for the museum’s exhibitions, future art acquisitions, educational initiatives and film program.

The fundraiser - which was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and museum trustee Eva Chow - celebrated the work of Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma) and 93-year-old assemblage artist Betye Saar. John Legend introduced Saar, whom he called “one of the most important artists of her generation” and “the vanguard of assemblage art.” Donald Glover said that Cuarón has made “some of the most captivating films of the last 30 years." At the end of the evening, all the guests proceeded to the plaza to watch Anderson .Paak perform.

Since it was a night celebrating creativity that was sponsored by a luxury fashion brand, everyone showed up in their best attire to dazzle on the red carpet. Here are some of our favourite looks:

Anderson .Paak

Donald Glover

Billie Eilish

Amandla Stenberg

KiKi Layne

Zoe Saldana

Cynthia Erivo

Regina King

Yara Shahidi

Naomi Campbell

