Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first famously portrayed the married assassins hired by opposing forces to kill one another back in the 2005 blockbuster film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and now we'll see two new actors tackle their roles. It was announced on Friday (February 12) that Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star in the Amazon Studios series that will reportedly make its way to Amazon Prime in 2022.

The two stars also acted alongside one another in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Storyand will serve as executive producers of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement about the pairing in a statement released to the press.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Salke. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Check out their social media "announcement" video below and let us know if you're looking forward to this.

[via]