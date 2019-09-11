mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Trip Drops Off Heat With "Get It"

Aron A.
September 11, 2019 19:35
Don Trip is back with his new track.


It feels like a minute since we've heard from Don Trip but thankfully, he's readying the release of a new project. They Don't Love You is officially on the way with a release date set for this Friday. The rapper came through with his new single, "Get It" earlier today. The Memphis-based rapper delivers a muddy anthem for the rappers. His gruff voice is in contrast to the crisp production on the track but the grungy guitar ties it in.  

They Don't Love You follows the release of Don't Feed The Guerrillas which arrive earlier this year. His forthcoming project including features from his frequent collaborator, Starlito, as well as Casino Jizzle, OMB Bloodbath, YG Hoodrich, and more. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics
If this is food for thought then your food is gettin' cold
Say the bread is gettin' stale and the fruit is growin' mold
I say I can draw your interest off the juices that I sold
I swear I got even struggle from the bruises on my soul

