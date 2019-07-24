Don Tolliver & Wiz Khalifa Connect On "Back Up"

Don Tolliver, also known as Cactus Jack's secret weapon, has been biding his time. Since delivering a standout turn on Travis Scott's Astroworld, many have been attuned to Tolliver's sound, coming to expect big things from the rapper. Yesterday, the Don came through to drop off some new vibes, teaming up with the man who might just do MMA on the plug, Wiz Khalifa. Clearly, the marijuana connoisseur has been choosing his friends wisely, and wastes little time in establishing chemistry with his newfound collaborator on the hard-hitting "Back Up."

As for the track itself, "Back Up" establishes itself off the bat with an intense, battle-ready riff; still, it manages to float without feeling particularly invasive, which is well suited to Tolliver's brand of melodic bar spitting. Picking up where "Can't Say" left off, Tolliver rides the beat before passing the mic to Wiz, who opts to skate on the strength of his presence. Sometimes that's all you need.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm moving too fast, I can't stop

Wiping it down when the paint hot

Left hand on the wheel

I'm closing the top when the rain drop