Don Toliver, Travis Scott, & Kaash Paige Ride A Cloud On "Euphoria"

Don Toliver is starting to become a trusted name in hip-hop. The Cactus Jack crooner has been heating up recently and after his performances on Jackboys, fans have taken notice. Under the guidance of Travis Scott, Toliver is quickly becoming one of the hottest young artists and he has taken full advantage on his latest project, Heaven Or Hell.

One of the standout tracks on the project is "Euphoria" which features Travis Scott and Kaash Paige. The two featured artists act as vessels for the melody as they take the listener on a euphoric trip that allows the song to live up to its name. Meanwhile, Toliver comes in with some melody of his own all while lamenting about a girl he is trying to win over.

If you're in the mood for some melodic hip-hop, be sure to check out this track, today.

Quotable Lyrics

Seems like I came in time (Seems like)

But I thought I could do better, babe

Think about you every day (Seems like)

Just like the diamond, you shine (Seems like)