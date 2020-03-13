mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Toliver, Travis Scott, & Kaash Paige Ride A Cloud On "Euphoria"

Alexander Cole
March 13, 2020 10:23
818 Views
81
3
Image via Don ToliverImage via Don Toliver
Image via Don Toliver

Euphoria
Don Toliver Feat. Travis Scott & Kaash Paige

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
72% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Don Toliver flexes his ability to bring euphoric melodic vibes on his latest Travis Scott collaboration.


Don Toliver is starting to become a trusted name in hip-hop. The Cactus Jack crooner has been heating up recently and after his performances on Jackboys, fans have taken notice. Under the guidance of Travis Scott, Toliver is quickly becoming one of the hottest young artists and he has taken full advantage on his latest project, Heaven Or Hell.

One of the standout tracks on the project is "Euphoria" which features Travis Scott and Kaash Paige. The two featured artists act as vessels for the melody as they take the listener on a euphoric trip that allows the song to live up to its name. Meanwhile, Toliver comes in with some melody of his own all while lamenting about a girl he is trying to win over.

If you're in the mood for some melodic hip-hop, be sure to check out this track, today.

Quotable Lyrics

Seems like I came in time (Seems like)
But I thought I could do better, babe
Think about you every day (Seems like)
Just like the diamond, you shine (Seems like)

Don Toliver Travis Scott Kaash Paige euphoria new song new project heaven or hell
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Don Toliver, Travis Scott, & Kaash Paige Ride A Cloud On "Euphoria"
81
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject