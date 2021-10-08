Don Toliver Starts His Album Right With "XSCAPE"

Houston rapper Don Toliver has released his sophomore studio album Life Of A Don, which includes features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, and more. The body of work was previously teased with an album trailer, showing off the stunning, jazzy soundscape on "XSCAPE." With the album officially out now, fans are hearing the song for the first time in full, remarking about how it's the perfect way to start things off.

Much like his mentor Travis Scott does with his albums, Don Toliver created an alternate world for Life Of A Don, peeling off layers of his creativity and personality to truly unveil another side of himself, becoming even more of a melodist on his sophomore effort. Don's work with harmonies is second-to-none, and he's outdone himself again on "XSCAPE," the first song on his new project.

"XSCAPE" was produced by Chase B, Mike Dean, and others. Have a listen to the album intro below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, you a one of one

No, I can't lie, you the one I want

Say what it is, keep it blunt

New girl follow my big ride out the bunch

And I know that it gets old and it gets cold

Just pull up when you outside before the gate close