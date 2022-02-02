Don Toliver, rising star and member of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label, has been on the upswing in recent years. Featured on Travis Scott's Astroworld album (on the song "Can't Say"), the 27 year old Houston native gained notoriety for his unique, soaring falsettos and southern drawl. Life Of A Don, Toliver's most recent musical offering, was released on October 8th, 2021, to the tune of positive reviews from critics and listeners. The album debuted at number two on Billboard, a testament to Toliver's secured spot in his lane.



Gary Miller/Getty Images for Spotify

With such a unique sound in the current climate comes a pretty devout fanbase and attention from some of the biggesnt names in the music industry. He landed a major placement in 2021, being featured on Kanye West's Donda album. His vocals, alongside a verse and harmonious hums from Kid Cudi, made the track "Moon" one of the standout pieces from Ye's 10th studio album. While Donda was essentially a showcase of fresh talent in the game, contributing to a highly acclaimed track amongst such a vast body of work displays the level of talent Don is honing in the studio.

It's been a few months since the release of Life Of A Don, and at the pace the hip hop community is moving at, it's only expected that Toliver would want to keep his sound fresh in people's mind. He posted a teaser trailer of sorts to his TikTok and Twitter, featuring a track displaying Don Toliver and his unorthodox vocal stylings:

What are your thoughts on this new snippet? Are you looking forward to more Don Toliver? We'll keep you posted on what comes next from the Cactus Jack artist.