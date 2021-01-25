When Don Toliver burst onto the scene back in 2018, fans immediately saw the potential. Of course, so did Travis Scott who immediately signed Toliver to his Cactus Jack imprint, all while giving him on the Astroworld track "Can't Say." Since then, Toliver has continued his path towards superstardom thanks to his 2020 breakout project Heaven Or Hell. Toliver is setting himself up for a huge run this decade, and fans are eager to see what he is going to drop next.

During the early hours of Monday morning, Toliver took to Twitter where he delivered a warning for his fans, noting that something huge is currently in the works. In fact, some new music could be coming a lot sooner than you may think.

"It’s almost That Time. An I’m 100% Sure. You. Ain’t. Ready," Toliver wrote. As one can imagine, this tweet garnered quite a reaction from his fans, who couldn't be more excited about his future output.

Not to mention, with Travis Scott currently in the midst of recording a new album, there is a real chance we could see Toliver appear on that album. The possibilities are endless for the young star, and we can't wait to hear what he has in store.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images