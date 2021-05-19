Ever since turning in a scene-stealing performance on Travis Scott's "Can't Say," Don Toliver has been among the most promising young talents in the game. As such, many fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming album, which is officially titled L.O.A.D (Life Of A Don). Now, according to a new Cactus Jack profile on Flaunt, we officially have a release window for the anticipated project.

During their section on Toliver, it's confirmed that L.O.A.D will be arriving at some point in July, though a specific release date was not confirmed. It's not entirely surprising, given that Toliver recently dropped off his lead single "What You Need," a track that was met with instant appreciation from his fans -- you can check that out right here.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

As for potential features, Toliver has yet to unveil any of his plans on that front. Given that he's already amassed an impressive roster of former collaborators, however -- including Gucci Mane, Nas, Big Sean, and of course Travis Scott -- it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old aligning with a few heavy-hitters when he finally drops that L.O.A.D this summer.

"It wasn’t an overnight thing at all," reflects Toliver, in his Flaunt profile. "I had to do a lot, but it feels good to get here.” Recall that back in January, Toliver warned his fans that they weren't ready for what's to come. It will certainly be interesting to see how Toliver capitalizes on his current status, and given how focused he sounds right now, optimism feels like a fair position. Look for his upcoming project to hit the game this July -- are you excited?

