Don Toliver Returns With New Single "Can't Feel My Legs"

Before we get treated to the upcoming Cactus Jack compilation album in the coming months, one of the label’s hottest new artist, Don Toliver, is readying a project of his own called Resurrection, and today we have a new offering from it. Following up releases like “No Idea,” & “Situation,” the rising Houston rapper decides to come through and share the new single “Can’t Feel My Legs.”

With the auto-tune effects intact, Don opens up about how he gets when speaking to a significant other and the physiological effects the emotions are having on him, making his legs go completely numb in this case. “Oh-oh-oh-oh/ I can't feel my legs (Legs)/ I can't feel my legs (Legs),” he croons on the hook.

Suggest you roll one up and enjoy the new vibes from the Travis Scott protege. Thoughts?

Quotable Lyrics:

I had to sit you down, to talk about it

It shows me a lot from your silence

You told all your friends that I'm violent

But you can quit the cap, know you lyin'

- Don