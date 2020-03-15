Don Toliver, Quavo & Offset "Had Enough" On Standout "Heaven Or Hell" Album Cut

Don Toliver made for an impressive debut with his new album Heaven Or Hell, featuring a bunch of standout tracks like the Travis Scott-assisted banger "Euphoria." Another standout collab off the project is "Had Enough," which includes contributions from Migos members Quavo and Offset.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images





Don starts things off by soulfully crooning over a sample of The Carters' Grammy-nominated EVERYTHING IS LOVE album cut "SUMMER," this version produced courtesy of Mike Dean, TM88, El Michels and CA$HPASSION. Qua and Set add their signature spins to the record that each give it that special something, but Toliver does a great job himself at making this a catchy number overall.

Listen to "Had Enough" by Don Toliver featuring Quavo & Offset below, and listen to his Heaven Or Hell album in its entirely right now on all streaming platforms:

Quotable Lyrics:

It's a rodeo, go on and touch your toes

I'ma hit you from the back and that's as far as it goes

I done knocked 'em all down like some dominoes

She get money off that p*ssy and she climb the pole

You got two choices, either Heaven or Hell

Meanwhile, put that dope on the scale (Brick or a bale)

Meanwhile, bitch, I'm watching for 12

Prayin' to my God I ain't goin' to jail