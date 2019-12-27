mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Toliver Joined By Quavo & Offset On "HAD ENOUGH"

Milca P.
December 27, 2019 08:55
567 Views
80
1
Cactus Jack/AtlanticCactus Jack/Atlantic
Cactus Jack/Atlantic

HAD ENOUGH
Don Toliver Feat. Quavo & Offset

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to the "JACKBOYS" standout.


The first of the JACKBOYS compilation projects arrived today and the census is by and large in favor of a breakout performance from Don Toliver. The Houston upstart made quite the impact on the seven-track effort and his newest "HAD ENOUGH" is clear testament to the claim.

Arriving as both a cut on the official project and a separate single for Toliver, "HAD ENOUGH" also calls on the talents of Quavo and Offset. An unfinished version of the track leaked earlier this year and resurfaced on Thursday (Dec. 26th) as the song dropped overseas ahead of the official JACKBOYS release. It proved to be a standout among the Cactus Jack roster and cuts a clear path for what's sure to be a takeover from the 25-year-old hyphenate in the next year.

Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a rodeo, go on and touch your toes (Touch your toes)
I'ma hit you from the back and that's as far as it goes (Oh yeah)
I done knocked 'em all down like some dominoes (Dominoes)
She get money off that pussy and she climb the pole

Don Toliver
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  0
  1
  567
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Don Toliver Quavo Offset new music Songs Houston JACKBOYS had enough
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Don Toliver Joined By Quavo & Offset On "HAD ENOUGH"
80
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject