Don Toliver Joined By Quavo & Offset On "HAD ENOUGH"

The first of the JACKBOYS compilation projects arrived today and the census is by and large in favor of a breakout performance from Don Toliver. The Houston upstart made quite the impact on the seven-track effort and his newest "HAD ENOUGH" is clear testament to the claim.

Arriving as both a cut on the official project and a separate single for Toliver, "HAD ENOUGH" also calls on the talents of Quavo and Offset. An unfinished version of the track leaked earlier this year and resurfaced on Thursday (Dec. 26th) as the song dropped overseas ahead of the official JACKBOYS release. It proved to be a standout among the Cactus Jack roster and cuts a clear path for what's sure to be a takeover from the 25-year-old hyphenate in the next year.

Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a rodeo, go on and touch your toes (Touch your toes)

I'ma hit you from the back and that's as far as it goes (Oh yeah)

I done knocked 'em all down like some dominoes (Dominoes)

She get money off that pussy and she climb the pole