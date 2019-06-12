Don Toliver Is Back With Another New Single "Situation"

After his standout appearance on Travis Scott's Astroworld, Don Toliver returned this year with two brand new singles. People have been pleasantly surprised by the new vibes he's given us, keeping the songs on repeat for weeks. The Houston rapper appears to be prepping us for something big because today, on his birthday, he dropped off the third single for us all to enjoy.

Whether we're working towards an album, a mixtape, an EP or nothing, we've got to admit we're happy Don Toliver is back on his grind. "Situation" is a special gift to himself and we're sure he'll enjoy the positive feedback he'll get from it. He utilizes his unique vocals to deliver a sound unlike anybody else. Where does this one rank next to the last two?

Quotable Lyrics:

And I just arrived and dined in LA, R.I.P. to Nip

So hard to pull forward, R.I.P. the pill

I know y'all want my chips, but I still got all my dip

Remember that .38, it's still here on my hip