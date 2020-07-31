Don Toliver Highlights "Road To Fast 9 Mixtape" With "Clap"

Fans are gearing up for the release of Fast 9 which is shaping up to be the most ambitious film in the series. As a way to promote the upcoming movie, the producers have released a brand new musical project called the "Road To Fast 9 Mixtape" and it features some of the best artists in hip-hop, right now.

One of those artists is none other than Don Toliver who delivers a solo track called "Clap." In this song, Toliver delivers his signature melodic flows while also coming through with an undeniable vibe. It may not be Toliver's most unique track to date, but it's certainly a must-listen for anyone who calls themself a fan of the artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't stay too long, you might fall in love

Praying to the stars and my God above

But she won't leave 'cause my diamonds VV's

Had to get her back and caught a flight overseas

Get it in priority, I'm playin' with p's