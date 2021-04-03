Internet Money has undeniably become one of the most coveted production collectives in hip hop. As a group, they've managed to earn dozens of Billboard Hot 100 entries and numerous RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications as well. The label also released their debut album B4 the Storm last summer, with guest vocals from Future, Trippie Redd, Juice Wrld, and more. Next up on their agenda, the collective has an upcoming star-studded single with Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert on the way, with the trio spotted shooting the visual with Cole Bennett.

"Internet Money, Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert are shooting a video with Cole Bennett," read the text over the exclusive shot from the music video set. Toliver, Gunna, and Uzi are seen rocking orange and camouflage printed clothing as dust dramatically engulfs the background. The preview of the track suggests Toliver once again was staffed with delivering a compelling hook.

Under the post announcing the forthcoming collaboration, the production collective commented, "Here we go again," likely referring to previous collaborations with Don Toliver and Gunna.

Internet Money has previously collaborated with both Don Toliver and Gunna on the smash hit like "Lemonade." Are you looking forward to the new single? Do you think it'll be a hit or a miss?

Let us know down in the comments!