Don Toliver is one of the most exciting new artists right now. His official debut album Heaven Or Hell has earned rave reviews and as the Houston native continues to gain traction as an artist, he is enjoying the most successful stretch of his career. Preparing to head out on tour with The Weeknd (if the summer ever arrives...), Don Toliver is getting the wheels ready to go but, this year, he's been working like crazy on just getting his name out there. A lot of hip-hop heads finally took notice when the Cactus Jack Records signee popped up as a featured guest on Eminem's surprise album Music To Be Murdered By.

Speaking to Ebro Darden and Apple Music about how that feature came together, Don Toliver explained how he even ended up on Em's radar.

"That's one for the OGs," says Don Toliver about the D.A. Doman produced track "No Regrets" with Marshall Mathers. "I was in the Cactus Jack studio [when I got the call] and I was recording. I think Em was already on tip with what I had going on but who really I think plugged the spot was D.A. Doman. No cap."

Don didn't wait to record his chorus for the song. He says that he hopped in the booth right away and had it finished within the hour, ready to be released the next day.

Watch the interview with Ebro Darden below.