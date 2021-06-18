Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Combine Their Talents For "Drugs N Hella Melodies"

Don Toliver continues the story from his "What You Need" music video with his latest release, teaming up with Kali Uchis to deliver "Drugs N Hella Melodies."

The self-aware song title speaks to what each artist is offering on this record -- the Houston-bred Don Toliver comes with the drug talk and Kali Uchis brings you back to life with hella melodies, lighting up the refrain. With Don's upcoming studio album L.O.A.D. coming next month, the timely new single sets the pace for what we can expect from the rapper's next go-around.

The video shows the direct continuation of the "What You Need" video, taking us into Don's world and allowing the viewer to fully understand the workings of his mind. The sexy new clip is available below. Let us know what you think and stay tuned for more new music from Don Toliver next month.

Quotable Lyrics:

Caught my eye, I love your intellect

I guess I put you straight to sleep, I call it bed rest

I just want your body like I never had

Take you out the house and never bring you back

Read my mind, you know that I'm into you

Spend our days off in the lake, I guess you into that

I just wanna love you like a hunnid racks

Take you out of town and never bring you back