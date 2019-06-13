mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Q Squares Off In New Single "Better Have My Money"

Nada Mesh
June 13, 2019 16:50
Better Have My Money
Don Q

The NY rapper is back with another single.


Don Q consistently gives it his all, giving him the aura of a counterpoint to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodies's carefree style - an opinion informed by the more strongarmed position he takes within the Highbridge group. Whether it's in issuing a caution to unwanted trespassers, or a tendency to impart loyalty onto his followers, Q generally keeps a straight line moving forward.

His most recent collaboration was that with LA rapper (bringing the two worlds together) Mozzy at the end of last month, from his Internal Affairs album. A went offf on the track, titled "Ain't No Tellin'," offering several threats for your discretion. And now, he's returned with another single which showcases equal vigor and warning: "Better Have My Money." In the accompanying video, posted by WSHH Exclusive, the Highbridge rapper can be seen amidst his giant, and countless bags of ganja in his marijuana greenhouse; as well as flexing his stacks and chains. The audio has moments where it turns muffled (probably purposefully), but has left listeners wondering whether the audio's quality of sound is off.

 

Don Q
