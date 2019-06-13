Don Q Squares Off In New Single "Better Have My Money"

Don Q consistently gives it his all, giving him the aura of a counterpoint to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodies's carefree style - an opinion informed by the more strongarmed position he takes within the Highbridge group. Whether it's in issuing a caution to unwanted trespassers, or a tendency to impart loyalty onto his followers, Q generally keeps a straight line moving forward.

His most recent collaboration was that with LA rapper (bringing the two worlds together) Mozzy at the end of last month, from his Internal Affairs album. A went offf on the track, titled "Ain't No Tellin'," offering several threats for your discretion. And now, he's returned with another single which showcases equal vigor and warning: "Better Have My Money." In the accompanying video, posted by WSHH Exclusive, the Highbridge rapper can be seen amidst his giant, and countless bags of ganja in his marijuana greenhouse; as well as flexing his stacks and chains. The audio has moments where it turns muffled (probably purposefully), but has left listeners wondering whether the audio's quality of sound is off.