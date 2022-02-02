Don Q Salutes The Real On "What Up"

Don Q is coming through strong this year. While A Boogie's been the commercial face of Highbridge The Label, Don Q's continued to emphasize the importance of lyricism to New York rap. Every time he steps to the plate, he delivers hard-hitting bars and cutthroat flows.

Last year, the rapper came through with Double Or Nothing, a 10-song project including a sole feature from budding star B-Lovee. However, the rapper is warming up for an epic 2022. This week, he came through with the release of his latest single, "What Up," along with an accompanying visual. The rapper pays homage 50 Cent on the hook, bringing an interpolation of "What Up Gangsta" over a drill beat with a reminder of his resilience in the face of pressure.

After a short break from the game, Don Q's evidently revitalized for another big year ahead.

Check the latest from Don Q below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

From the first tape, had to show these n***as what the wordplay 'bout

He used to serve yay in the traphouse with the work laid out

My homie came home from a bid, tried to do a hit on his first day out

You got a family to feed, my n***a, you know what you worth, stay out