mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Q Really Sampled The "Law & Order" Theme On His New Track

Aron A.
June 21, 2021 16:58
304 Views
40
3
Brad Barket/Getty Images Brad Barket/Getty Images
Brad Barket/Getty Images

Law & Order
Don Q

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Don Q comes through with his new record, "Law & Order."


It seems like we could be expecting a new body of work from Don Q this year, especially with the way he's been moving recently. The Queensbridge rapper hasn't been popping out regularly but he has been sharing some new freestyles over the months to warm the people up for what he has in store this year. 

Today, the rapper slid through with one of the most left-field samples one could've expected -- the theme song to "Law & Order." Aptly titled after the legal drama, Don Q returns with street-centric bars that showcase his quick-witted bars and wordplay.

The latest release from Don Q arrives shortly after he dropped off his freestyle over Drake and Rick Ross' collaboration, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

Peep Don Q's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Razorblade, more plates, don't forget the scale
He a rat, we don't wish 'em well, catch him, clip his tail
It's some n***as that be quick to tell, givin' hits to 12
Couple n***as tried to get me nailed but his mission failed

Don Q
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  3
  304
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Don Q
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Don Q Really Sampled The "Law & Order" Theme On His New Track
40
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject