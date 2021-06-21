Don Q Really Sampled The "Law & Order" Theme On His New Track

It seems like we could be expecting a new body of work from Don Q this year, especially with the way he's been moving recently. The Queensbridge rapper hasn't been popping out regularly but he has been sharing some new freestyles over the months to warm the people up for what he has in store this year.

Today, the rapper slid through with one of the most left-field samples one could've expected -- the theme song to "Law & Order." Aptly titled after the legal drama, Don Q returns with street-centric bars that showcase his quick-witted bars and wordplay.

The latest release from Don Q arrives shortly after he dropped off his freestyle over Drake and Rick Ross' collaboration, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

Peep Don Q's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Razorblade, more plates, don't forget the scale

He a rat, we don't wish 'em well, catch him, clip his tail

It's some n***as that be quick to tell, givin' hits to 12

Couple n***as tried to get me nailed but his mission failed