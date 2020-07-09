Don Q Makes It Look Easy On "I'm The One"

It feels like Don Q is about to come through this summer. He's been relatively quiet for the majority of the year but that's changed recently. Teaming up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, they recently released their new single, "Flood My Wrist" ft. Lil Uzi Vert. But besides that, it feels like he hasn't released a whole lot which we hope is a sign that an album is on the way.

Today, he slid through with a brand new banger for his fans titled, "I'm The One." Don Q is on his cocky New York sh*t as he flexes his technical abilities and wordplay over a heavy-hitting instrumental. For any fan that's been waiting for him to release new music, this should surely hold you over until a full body of work comes.

Quotable Lyrics

I get ghost coast to coast, you can't get close to me

Got some snow bunnies junkies tryna buy some coke from me

Yeah, ho, why don't you come suck me 'til your nose runny

Fuck I'm scared for when I got some demons that's gon' blow for me