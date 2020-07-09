mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Q Makes It Look Easy On "I'm The One"

Aron A.
July 08, 2020
I'm The One
Don Q

Don Q is back with his latest track.


It feels like Don Q is about to come through this summer. He's been relatively quiet for the majority of the year but that's changed recently. Teaming up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, they recently released their new single, "Flood My Wrist" ft. Lil Uzi Vert. But besides that, it feels like he hasn't released a whole lot which we hope is a sign that an album is on the way.

Today, he slid through with a brand new banger for his fans titled, "I'm The One." Don Q is on his cocky New York sh*t as he flexes his technical abilities and wordplay over a heavy-hitting instrumental. For any fan that's been waiting for him to release new music, this should surely hold you over until a full body of work comes.

Quotable Lyrics
I get ghost coast to coast, you can't get close to me
Got some snow bunnies junkies tryna buy some coke from me
Yeah, ho, why don't you come suck me 'til your nose runny
Fuck I'm scared for when I got some demons that's gon' blow for me

