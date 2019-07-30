Don Q Has A "Crazy Story" To Tell On New Freestyle

Don Q's been making a very compelling case that he's a top tier emcee in New York. While A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's made waves in the mainstream, Don Q's continued to feed the streets with gutter bars. This year, he's proven that his pen game is one of the strongest. Throughout the year, he's blessed fans with a ton of new music and now, he returns with a little freestyle for the fans.

King Von's "Crazy Story 2.0" has been taking over the streets this summer but now, Don Q puts his own spin on the record for his latest freestyle. Running for a little under two minutes, Don Q flexes street-centric mafioso type bars. It's another effort by Don Q that proves he could take anyone's record and turn it into his own.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck the club, if I can't get high, I ain't comin' in

Kick it with my .38, they could tell I snuck it in

I went to visit 38, he got like 12 summers in



