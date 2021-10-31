mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Q Goes In On "Who Wants Smoke??"

Aron A.
October 31, 2021 16:21
Who Wants Smoke?? Freestyle
Don Q

Don Q keeps it coming with his latest freestyle


Don Q is fresh off of the release Double Or Nothing -- his first project in nearly 3 years -- but it seems like he has more music in the vault that he's ready to unleash. This week, the rapper put his penmanship on display, once again, with a brand new freestyle. The rapper takes on Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke" and delivers punchline after punchline while maintaining the song's theme in his own way. "They can't let shit slide, they got too much pride, n***a/ He was faster than a jet but you know, bullets fly n***a," he raps on the record.

Don Q is the latest to take on the track. Soulja Boy, Kodak Black, Chief Keef, and more have shared their own freestyles over the viral record in the past few weeks.

Quotable Lyrics
1, 2, 3, 4, goons I sent to kick your door
5, 6, 7, 8, pounds we took, we left the shake
9, 10, 11, 12 behind me on the interstate
I was 16 with 14 grams on my dinner plate
N***as doin' calendars for gettin' caught with calibers

