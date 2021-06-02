Don Q Goes In On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard some new music from Don Q but we do know that he's been cooking up. The rapper returned earlier today with a brand new freestyle over Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" where he offers an update to his fans on his life. Q flexes his lyrical muscle with reflections of raising his daughter juxtaposed by his street life. At one point in the record, he admits that he and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have drifted apart. "Even me and Artist ain't been speaking too much/ Ain't no reason but I'm still here in he needed a crutch," Q raps on the track.

Peep the latest freestyle from Don Q below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

And I'm back off of hiatus

Kill 'em like a drive-by when I drive by haters

All I hear is, 'Haha, well, laugh now cry later'

Comin' out of NY, we the home of the crime raisers