Don Q Goes In On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Aron A.
June 01, 2021 20:01
Lemon Pepper Freestyle
Don Q

Don Q shares his latest freestyle.


It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard some new music from Don Q but we do know that he's been cooking up. The rapper returned earlier today with a brand new freestyle over Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" where he offers an update to his fans on his life. Q flexes his lyrical muscle with reflections of raising his daughter juxtaposed by his street life. At one point in the record, he admits that he and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have drifted apart. "Even me and Artist ain't been speaking too much/ Ain't no reason but I'm still here in he needed a crutch," Q raps on the track.

Peep the latest freestyle from Don Q below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
And I'm back off of hiatus
Kill 'em like a drive-by when I drive by haters
All I hear is, 'Haha, well, laugh now cry later'
Comin' out of NY, we the home of the crime raisers

 

 

