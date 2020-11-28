Don Q Drops Off "Subliminals"

Highbridge The Label has been killing things over the past few years, largely due to the success of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. However, his commercial success has provided a bigger platform for the artists that he's riding with. Don Q might not be poised for a number one single but he's evidently someone who takes pride in keeping his pen sharp.

This week, he returned with his latest single, "Subliminal." The rapper flexes his lyrical muscle on this one while taking cues from Brooklyn's budding drill sound that's essentially proliferated across NYC. It's another banger from Don Q that hopefully serves as an indication that he has a new project up his sleeve in the near future.

It's been two years since he released, Don Season.

Quotable Lyrics

That money'll make your right hand a hater

I remember she ain't answer

I'm a curve soon as I get the chance to play her

She knows I'm stackin' them Bens in layers