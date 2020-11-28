mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Q Drops Off "Subliminals"

Aron A.
November 28, 2020 16:55
133 Views
21
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Subliminals
Don Q

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Don Q is back with his latest track.


Highbridge The Label has been killing things over the past few years, largely due to the success of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. However, his commercial success has provided a bigger platform for the artists that he's riding with. Don Q might not be poised for a number one single but he's evidently someone who takes pride in keeping his pen sharp.

This week, he returned with his latest single, "Subliminal." The rapper flexes his lyrical muscle on this one while taking cues from Brooklyn's budding drill sound that's essentially proliferated across NYC. It's another banger from Don Q that hopefully serves as an indication that he has a new project up his sleeve in the near future. 

It's been two years since he released, Don Season.

Quotable Lyrics
That money'll make your right hand a hater
I remember she ain't answer
I'm a curve soon as I get the chance to play her
She knows I'm stackin' them Bens in layers

Don Q
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  133
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Don Q
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Don Q Drops Off "Subliminals"
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject