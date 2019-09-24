mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Q & QC's Kollision Come Through With "Red Light"

Aron A.
September 23, 2019 21:00
1 View
Brad Barket/Getty Images

Don Q and Kollision got a banger on their hands.


Don Q doesn't need to strive to be a commercially viable artist. He's too good of an emcee to water down his content with radio-friendly singles. He's keeping the authentic feel of East Coast hip-hop alive through his aggressive beat selections and penchant for wordplay. Today, he comes through with another hard-hitting banger alongside one of Quality Control's rising artists.

Don Q teams up with Kollision for his latest record, "Red Light." Over an aggressive drill-influenced beat, Don Q and Kollision swap bars detailing the pressures and the paranoia that come from the streets. "I put a redlight on my glizzy, that's a stop sign/ When I'm at the red light in the Bentley, I gotta cock mine," Don Q spits at the top of the song.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't hold hands or romance with no bitch if you got thot ties
Told you you ain't got no chance baby stop tryin'
Made me come with no hands with the top, swear it was top 5
I'm takin' the top off the drop, hop off and speed off they think it's a Mach 5

