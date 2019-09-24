Don Q & QC's Kollision Come Through With "Red Light"

Don Q doesn't need to strive to be a commercially viable artist. He's too good of an emcee to water down his content with radio-friendly singles. He's keeping the authentic feel of East Coast hip-hop alive through his aggressive beat selections and penchant for wordplay. Today, he comes through with another hard-hitting banger alongside one of Quality Control's rising artists.

Don Q teams up with Kollision for his latest record, "Red Light." Over an aggressive drill-influenced beat, Don Q and Kollision swap bars detailing the pressures and the paranoia that come from the streets. "I put a redlight on my glizzy, that's a stop sign/ When I'm at the red light in the Bentley, I gotta cock mine," Don Q spits at the top of the song.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't hold hands or romance with no bitch if you got thot ties

Told you you ain't got no chance baby stop tryin'

Made me come with no hands with the top, swear it was top 5

I'm takin' the top off the drop, hop off and speed off they think it's a Mach 5