Don Q & Jay Critch Team Up On New Song "Out Of Line"

Don Q and Jay Critch have been delivering that classic New York flavor with their own twist. The two have proved they don't have to compromise their lyrical abilities to come through with dope music, especially in an era where bars typically take a backseat to melodies. Today, the two rappers came through with their latest collaboration, "Out Of Line." The song's production has a grim feel to it before Don Q and Jay Critch detail their paranoia from the streets to the music industry. The two rappers swap bars in four-bar increments, helping each other complete thoughts as they pass the mic.

Don Q and Jay Critch previously worked on "Roll My Weed" on Don Q's 2018 project, Don Season. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Don Q and Jay Critch. Peep "Out Of Line" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Slaughter side, tyin' n***as up like Amistad

I remember when we wasn't eatin', felt like Ramadan

Tables empty, now we gettin' paid all the racks so they envy

But my n***as was raised in the trap, they ain't friendly

So that boy can try to play and get clapped through his Fendi