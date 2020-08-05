mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Q & Benny The Butcher Demand Respect On "Legends"

Aron A.
August 05, 2020 16:40
Don Q & Benny team up for a new record.


Don Q is leveling up in every way possible. Though 2017 was slated to be a huge year for him, we've witnessed Highbridge The Label claim their stake on the charts and the in the game with the success of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The pair recently linked up for the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted, "Flood My Wrist," and now, Don Q's come through with a brand new heater alongside Benny The Butcher. From NYC to Buffalo, Don Q and Benny The Butcher flex their bar-work on their new single, "Legends." With plenty of references for the d-boys and trappers, Don Q and Benny The Butcher prove that real street rap is still alive and active.

"I respect what Benny and his team have been doing and felt that it was only right that we collab," Don Q told Complex about the track. "This is rap at a high level.” 

Quotable Lyrics
Could've been Malcolm X but I rather be Rich Porter
After a big order,  clappin' this Sig Sauer
My team full of A1 n***as and rich lawyers
Spendin' a lil' money ain't makin' that b*tch loyal

Reject