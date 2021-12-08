Jussie Smollett's trial is currently underway. As expected, there have been plenty of twists and turns during witness testimonies, including Smollett's. However, Don Lemon's coverage on his CNN program stirred up a discourse on social media this morning.



Rob Kim/Getty Images

Smollett mentioned Don Lemon during his testimony when he claimed that the CNN anchor aided him after filing his police report. Smollett explained that it was Lemon who told him that Chicago PD wasn't convinced of his story. Lemon and Omar Jimenez discussed the trial at length during a 5-minute segment on CNN, though no mention of Lemon's involvement was mentioned.

Users were quick to question Lemon's journalistic integrity in this situation since he had failed to disclose his involvement in the case. A report from Fox News correspondent stated that "Smollett testified during investigation he got a text from Don Lemon — saying CPD didn’t believe him."

This is yet another blow to the integrity of yet another CNN anchor. Over the weekend, it was announced that Chris Cuomo was fired from the network after further investigation into his involvement in the sexual assault allegations against his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

As for Jussie Smollett, the closing arguments in his case are set to begin on Wednesday. We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the outcome of Smollett's trial.